7 things to do in Victoria this weekend: April 5 to April 7

Movies, music, and markets — this weekend is shaping up to be pretty fun despite the forecast.

In those few moments when the sun’s rays hit, though, make sure you grab your bicycle, your dancing shoes, or your rollerblades and get out to see all of the best events of the weekend.

Check out seven of them below!

Felix Cartal at Upstairs’ Cabaret

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felix Cartal (@felixcartal)

This Canadian DJ and electronic music producer is bringing his beats to the revamped, famed, and fun Upstairs’ Cabaret this Friday.

Where: 15 Bastion Square, Victoria

When: April 5; starts at 10 pm

Tickets: $27.96 online

Live music at Herald Street Brew Works

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herald St. Brew Works (@heraldstbw)

Enjoy a night of jazz and jamming with Diploids, Marc Micu, and the Phigs at Herald Street Brew Works this Friday night with some of the best-emerging acts in Victoria.

When: Friday, April 5

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Tickets: Between $5 to $15 online or at the door

500 Days in the Wild at Vic Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elevation Pictures (@elevation_pics)

Winner of the VFF 2024 Audience Favourite Award, 500 Days follows filmmaker Dianne Whelan on her extraordinary six-year journey completing the Trans Canada Trail.

When: Sunday, April 7; starts at 4:45 pm

Where: 808 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $13.33 online and at the door

Dip Fest at Cadboro Bay Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millet (@milletthelobster)



University clubs are kicking off their very own Spring festival with pop-ups, live tunes, and food!

When: Saturday, April 6, from 3 pm to 9 pm

Where: Cadboro Bay Beach, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Indigenous Pop-Up Spring Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indigenous Pop up Shop YYJ (@indigenouspopupshopyyj)



Bring some food donations and check out some cool Indigenous artists and creators.

When: Saturday, April 6, from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 1110 Hillside Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: By donation

The Little Garden Backyard Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Little Garden Market (@the.little.garden.market)

Local artists and chefs will gather for this cute backyard market, which is welcome to everyone and anyone! There is no parking, so walk, bike, or rollerblade.

When: Saturday, April 6, from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 620 Normanton Court, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Reuben and the Dark/Moonriivr at Cinderbloc Studios

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuben And The Dark (@reubenandthedark)

This surprise concert will feature Calgary indie-folk musician and Victoria-based Reuben and the Dark and showcasing Toronto-based band Moonriivr on their tour through Canada. Tickets are limited!

Where: 602-D Esquimalt Road, Victoria

When: Saturday, April 6, from 6 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $33.28 online