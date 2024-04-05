7 things to do in Victoria this weekend: April 5 to April 7

Movies, music, and markets — this weekend is shaping up to be pretty fun despite the forecast.
In those few moments when the sun’s rays hit, though, make sure you grab your bicycle, your dancing shoes, or your rollerblades and get out to see all of the best events of the weekend.
Check out seven of them below!
Felix Cartal at Upstairs’ Cabaret
This Canadian DJ and electronic music producer is bringing his beats to the revamped, famed, and fun Upstairs’ Cabaret this Friday.
Where: 15 Bastion Square, Victoria
When: April 5; starts at 10 pm
Tickets: $27.96 online
Live music at Herald Street Brew Works
Enjoy a night of jazz and jamming with Diploids, Marc Micu, and the Phigs at Herald Street Brew Works this Friday night with some of the best-emerging acts in Victoria.
When: Friday, April 5
Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
Tickets: Between $5 to $15 online or at the door
500 Days in the Wild at Vic Theatre
Winner of the VFF 2024 Audience Favourite Award, 500 Days follows filmmaker Dianne Whelan on her extraordinary six-year journey completing the Trans Canada Trail.
When: Sunday, April 7; starts at 4:45 pm
Where: 808 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $13.33 online and at the door
Dip Fest at Cadboro Bay Beach
University clubs are kicking off their very own Spring festival with pop-ups, live tunes, and food!
When: Saturday, April 6, from 3 pm to 9 pm
Where: Cadboro Bay Beach, Victoria
Tickets: Free
Indigenous Pop-Up Spring Market
Bring some food donations and check out some cool Indigenous artists and creators.
When: Saturday, April 6, from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 1110 Hillside Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: By donation
The Little Garden Backyard Market
Local artists and chefs will gather for this cute backyard market, which is welcome to everyone and anyone! There is no parking, so walk, bike, or rollerblade.
When: Saturday, April 6, from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 620 Normanton Court, Victoria
Tickets: Free
Reuben and the Dark/Moonriivr at Cinderbloc Studios
This surprise concert will feature Calgary indie-folk musician and Victoria-based Reuben and the Dark and showcasing Toronto-based band Moonriivr on their tour through Canada. Tickets are limited!
Where: 602-D Esquimalt Road, Victoria
When: Saturday, April 6, from 6 pm to 9 pm
Tickets: $33.28 online