Big Wheel Burger offering limited buy-one-get-one-free deal until April 8

Uber Eats has rolled out a mouthwatering celebration for its Big Wheel Burger launch!

From now until April 8, buy one burger from the local Victoria burger chain and get the next one free. That’s right, brace yourself for a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) burger deal, exclusively available through Uber Eats.

Indulge in the savoury satisfaction of a Big Wheel burger, only to find another waiting for you, absolutely free!

However, as with most deals, there are a few ground rules:

The BOGO offer applies to single burgers, single cheeseburgers, black bean burgers, and chickpea burgers.

This deal does not permit mixing and matching different burgers.

You need to make sure both burgers are added to your cart. This ensures you unlock the BOGO magic.

The deal is exclusive to Uber Eats.

As you savour every bite, Big Wheel Burger wants you to keep an eye out for even more exciting deals throughout the month with Uber Eats!