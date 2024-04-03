Every weekday, the Mustard Seed rescues over 10,000 pounds of surplus food that would otherwise be put in landfills. That food is then dispersed to people in need throughout Greater Victoria.

To support food rescue, some of Victoria’s best chefs will gather for a special challenge on Saturday, April 13, at 808 Viewfield Road in Esquimalt.

Top chefs from Aura, LURE, Ferris’ Grill, and Block Kitchen are joining forces for a charitable culinary showdown. They’ll showcase their skills in a friendly competition, with each team whipping up a mouthwatering dish to delight the audience.

Aura will offer a vegetarian plate featuring kabocha terrine, lentils, grains, and Vadouvan vinaigrette. LURE is plating a seafood experience featuring sous vide prawns with artichokes, capers, grapefruit, garlic chips, and red pepper foam.

Block Kitchen and Bar chefs will showcase an apple ash-seared pork tenderloin with apples and cranberries, complemented by a rich beef demi-glace. Ferris’ Oyster Bar and Grill will entice the tastebuds with salmon arancini in bouillabaisse sauce, fried capers, a parmesan crisp, and herb oil.

After the friendly competition, the night will cap off with a dance party featuring The Helen Davies Band. So whether you’re a food enthusiast, a social advocate, or simply someone who believes in the power of community, the Chef’s Challenge is a great chance to support your community and fill your belly!

Single tickets are $125, and a table for 10 is $1,065.28. The event will start at 5:30 pm, and appetizers and small plates will be served before the main courses.

Chef’s Challenge

Where: 808 Viewfield Road, Victoria

When: Saturday, April 13

Tickets: $125 online