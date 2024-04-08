6 awesome things to do this week in Victoria: April 8 to April 13

Another day, another week, and another chance to catch an amazing show in the Garden City. From hilarious drag queens and hardcore bands to theatre shows and folk music legends, we’ve got some great stuff going down in the city.

Check out six of the best events happening in Victoria this week!

Everyone’s favourite drag queen (other than RuPaul) is back at the Royal Theatre on a hilarious world tour aptly titled Dead Inside.

When: Saturday, April 13; starts at 8 pm

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

Tickets: Starting at $67.75 online

Cindy Lee and Freak Heat Waves launch their spring tour in Victoria at Upstairs, with locals Elan Noon and DJ Sio.

When: Wednesday, April 10; starts at 10 pm

Where: 15 Bastion Square, Victoria

Tickets: $23 online

Comeback Kid at the Capital Ballroom View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital Ballroom (@capitalballrm) Canadian hardcore legends Comeback Kid are back in Victoria for a relentless show bound to bring a mosh pit. When: Wednesday, April 10; doors at 8 pm, starts at 9 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 online

Music, drag, and workshops will dot the Intrepid Theatre Festival. Plus, a festival first: a show that blends ASL, spoken word and captions with Chris Dodd’s solo show, Deafy.

When: April 11 to April 21

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Between $15 to 35; check out shows here

Check out this tribute to the Man in Black, Johnny Cash. With this show, you get the music, the story, and the legend that made Cash one of the most enigmatic icons in American music.

When: Wednesday, April 10; starts at 7:30 pm

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: $58 online

Youth Poetry Slam at the Victoria Events Centre View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIOUS VOICES FESTIVAL (@vicvoicesfestival) On April 9, eight teams consisting of four to six poets compete to qualify for the Victorious Voices finals on April 10. Enjoy high-intensity solo poems and innovative “team pieces” to determine the winning team.

When: Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10; show starts at 7 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: Youth, $5; adults, $10-15.