6 awesome things to do this week in Victoria: April 1 to April 6

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom, the sun is shining, and the vibes are just right.

It’s springtime in the city, and there’s nothing better than emerging from your winter slumber and enjoying live music and events.

Check out 6 of the best events this week.

Nearvana at Lucky Bar

Lucky Bar will feature a “who’s who” of Victoria’s best artists and bands, including Scott Stanton — lead singer of Current Swell. The event promises to be a dynamic homage to the late grunge artist Kurt Cobain.

When: Thursday, April 4; starts at 8 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $21.73 online

Asher Roth at Capital Ballroom

The “I Love College” rapper is in Victoria for a headlining show at Capital Ballroom.

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024; doors at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $24.50 + fees online

Traditional Irish Music at Bartholomew’s

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but there’s still an Irish diaspora in Victoria looking to get their kicks. Musicians will get together to play traditional Irish music and instruments.

When: Wednesday, April 3; starts at 4:30 pm

Where: 777 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Live Music at Darcy’s Downtown

On Mondays and Tuesdays, you can head to Darcy’s downtown for drink and food specials set to the soothing sounds of Victoria’s best acoustic acts; then, from Thursdays to Sundays, bands like The Prowl, OK Charlie, and The Pickups will power through some of your favourite hits throughout the decades.

When: Mondays to Tuesdays; Thursdays to Sundays

Where: 1127 Wharf Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Pete’s Variety Show

Whether you’re looking to express yourself on stage or take in some local talent, Pete’s Variety Show on Monday nights is your best bet. Sign-up starts at 6 pm (it tends to fill up). From comedy and music to performance art to poetry, the night always promises something unique and fantastic. Not only that, but you can enjoy it all in one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free

Diploids, Marc Micu, and the Phigs at Herald Street Brew Works

Enjoy a night of jazz and jamming at Herald Street Brew Works this Friday night with some of the best emerging acts in Victoria.

When: Friday, April 6

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Tickets: Between $5 to $15 online or at the door