The Wailers are bringing Bob Marley's legendary music to Victoria

The Wailers are returning to Victoria to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bob Marley’s Legend album.

After headlining the Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival in 2022, The Wailers are back in town to take the stage at the Victoria Curling Club on May 31. They’ll serenade the audience with timeless classics from Marley’s legendary album, such as “Is This Love?,” “Three Little Birds,” and “One Love.”

Released in May 1984 by Island Records, Legend stands as the epitome of reggae excellence, and is, to this day, still the best-selling reggae album of all time.

The reggae band was formed by former members of Bob Marley and the Wailers after the reggae icon died in 1981. Despite one of its original members — Aston “Family Man” Barrett — passing away this past February, the band has continued to perform.

Barrett’s son, Aston Barrett Jr., has been the band leader for the Wailers since 2016.

Even with an evolving lineup over the years, one constant remains: the unwavering commitment to delivering Bob Marley’s music and message.

For fans old and new, The Wailers’ return to Victoria represents a chance to celebrate four decades of Bob Marley’s musical brilliance.

When: Friday, May 31, 2024

Where: 1952 Quadra Street, Victoria

Tickets: $47.69 online