8 awesome jobs to snag for the summer in Victoria

Every summer, Victoria transforms into a bustling hub of natural beauty and tourist excitement. With this influx of visitors, the city offers a range of distinctive summer jobs tailored to the tourism industry.

Here are eight fantastic summer jobs you can find in Victoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghostly Walks (@ghostlywalks)

There are so many opportunities to be a tour guide: whale-watching, haunted tours, and food tours are some of the most popular. Being a tour guide offers a blend of history and fun. At Ghostly Walks, you can include the city’s rich past and famously haunted sites with a lust for telling captivating stories; and on food tours, you can delight guests’ senses with amazing eats. As a tour guide, you can break down strangers’ walls and learn a ton about yourself, this city, and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Bug Zoo (@victoriabugzoo)

Here, you can interact with a diverse array of fascinating and unique insects, gaining hands-on experience with creatures from around the world, and passing that knowledge on to others. Plus, you’d be part of a unionized team dedicated to educating the public about the importance of bugs in the ecosystem.

Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal BC Museum (@royalbcmuseum)

Working at the Royal BC Museum would be exciting because you’d be immersed in a rich collection of natural and cultural artifacts. You’d get to engage with cutting-edge exhibitions and educational programs and interact with the public about them. Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beacon Hill Children’s Farm (@beaconhillchildrensfarm)

You can hang with peacocks, great blue herons, goats (as well as play a part in the daily goat run), and birds of prey such as owls and eagles. Here, you’ll meet and hang out with a variety of friendly animals while helping to create a fun and educational experience for visitors. It’s a good chance to socialize with the public in a really cute way. Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinhead Components (@pinheadlocks)