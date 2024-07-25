8 awesome jobs to snag for the summer in Victoria

Every summer, Victoria transforms into a bustling hub of natural beauty and tourist excitement. With this influx of visitors, the city offers a range of distinctive summer jobs tailored to the tourism industry.
Here are eight fantastic summer jobs you can find in Victoria.
Tour Guide
There are so many opportunities to be a tour guide: whale-watching, haunted tours, and food tours are some of the most popular. Being a tour guide offers a blend of history and fun. At Ghostly Walks, you can include the city’s rich past and famously haunted sites with a lust for telling captivating stories; and on food tours, you can delight guests’ senses with amazing eats. As a tour guide, you can break down strangers’ walls and learn a ton about yourself, this city, and others.
Victoria Bug Zoo
Here, you can interact with a diverse array of fascinating and unique insects, gaining hands-on experience with creatures from around the world, and passing that knowledge on to others. Plus, you’d be part of a unionized team dedicated to educating the public about the importance of bugs in the ecosystem.
Royal BC Museum
Beacon Hill Children’s Farm
Pedicab
Wildplay
At either of Wildplay’s locations in Victoria or Nanaimo, you’ll get to be part of a fun adventure park that offers exciting outdoor activities like zip-lining and obstacle courses. You’d help create unforgettable experiences for guests while enjoying the beautiful natural surroundings of Vancouver Island. Plus, you’d likely zip-line or do an obstacle course to get to work.
Victoria Party Bike
You’ve likely spotted these bikes rolling through Victoria with music blasting and groups pedalling furiously to beat the red light. Hosting the Canadian Craft Party Bike would be an awesome job, allowing you to tour Victoria’s pubs and breweries for two hours while interacting with tourists and newfound friends.
Cowichan Valley Wine Tour Guide
If you’re passionate about Cowichan Valley wine, this is a perfect job for you. As a tour guide, you’ll get to hit up some of the best wineries on Vancouver Island and educate guests on each of their best wines. Also, if you don’t mind being a bit stern with tipsy guests and driving a bus, you’ll have that extra jolt of power in your position.
Know of any other awesome summer jobs in Victoria? Comment below with your suggestions.