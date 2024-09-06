Best sports bars in Victoria to catch the game

Imagine this: you and your friends gathered at a cozy bar, cheering for your favourite team, with your go-to drinks on tap and delicious food specials to fuel the fun.

No need to just imagine it — because it’s the best time of the year: sports season. From the Superbowl to the Stanley Cup or soccer, Victoria has you covered.

There are plenty of great pubs where you can catch the game (whatever that game may be). Here are 11 of the best spots to check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Local (@thelocalvictoria)

Downtown on Wharf Street, this is a spot where even Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby hang out. Home to Victoria’s sunniest patio, The Local is also a great place to catch some sports. The sound is usually on, the screens are big, and there are tons of TVs.

Where: 1205 Wharf Street, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Wieting Campbell (@the_westcoast_wanderers)



Across the way from The Local, Darcy’s is one of the most popular spots to watch the game. There are 10 TVs and two projector screens, and if you’re looking to party, this is your place. Plus, there’s a Darcy’s on the Westshore, too!

Where: 1127 Wharf Street, Victoria; and 737 Goldstream Avenue, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bay Inn Pub (@jamesbayinnpub)

With pool tables, darts, TVs, and sometimes (during important games) a big screen projector, James Bay Inn Pub is one of the coolest sports bars in the city, with awesome food and daily specials (especially during games!).

Where: 270-C, Government Street, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Canadian Brewhouse (@thecanadianbrewhouse)

Canadian Brewhouse is like the Disneyland of Canadian pubs. With unique poutines, 69-cent wings, and Ukrainian pierogies on the menu, plus a stimulating amount of TV screens, you’ll be in sports heaven at the Canadian Brewhouse.



Where: 3500 Uptown Boulevard #117, Saanich

With huge TVs showing a variety of games, a good craft beer list, and a neighbourhood vibe in the heart of Cook Street Village, the Beagle Pub is the go-to place near James Bay. You can catch a game or catch up with a friend—it’s great for any situation. Where: 301 Cook Street, Victoria Garrick’s Head View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garricks Head Pub (@garricksheadpub) This is one of the oldest pubs in Victoria. It’s got a wood-burning fireplace and is a low-key pub with a super social environment where you can strike up a conversation with anyone sitting at the bar. Lots of beer, sports memorabilia and TVs to catch a game, and it’s right in the heart of Government Street (across from Irish Times). Where: 1140 Government Street, 69 Bastion Square, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Browns Socialhouse (@brownssocialize)

Brown’s Social House is sleek, modern, and fun and has three locations: downtown Victoria, Uptown, and Vic West. The Brown’s Social House team (usually) puts the sound on, too. At the Vic West location, there is a massive projector screen!

Where: 809 Douglas Street, Victoria; 109-3680 Uptown Boulevard, Saanich; and 184 Wilson Street #100, Victoria West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sticky Wicket (@stickywicket_yyj)

The Games Room at the Strathcona Hotel in Victoria is where sports fever hits its peak party. It’s the ultimate playground, whether you’re a bandwagoner or a die-hard. The crowd skews younger, and they often put the sound on for important games.

Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Supernault (@mattsupernault)

If Leopold’s were personified, it would be your superstitious uncle who’s had a few too many beers and insists on wearing that Canucks jersey he’s definitely grown out of. It’s got cheap beer, good wing flavours, and just enough TVs for you to catch the game. The sound is usually on for important games! Ask your server.

Where: 570 Yates Street, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bard & Banker Pub (@bardandbanker)

This is the classiest place to watch sports. It’s like the Christmas season every day at Bard & Banker, and it sure will feel like it if your team wins. It’s got great food and drinks and a lively atmosphere, but the one thing you will miss here is the chance to listen to the on-air commentary.

Where: 1022 Government Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie’s Carriage House Pub (@christiespub) This snug little hideout is the go-to for watching the game in Oak Bay (perhaps the only spot other than your couch). With a ton of TVs and a tantalizing array of eats and drinks, it’s cozy, charming, and has a whole whack of regulars you can get into it with. Ask your server about sound!

Where: 1739 Fort Street, Victoria

Are we missing any? Email [email protected] with your suggestions.