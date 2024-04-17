Victoria will once again play host to unique secret pop-up concerts around the city, all thanks to the return of Sofar Sounds.

Adding to the excitement, a second show featuring three awesome local acts at a secret location is set to take place on Wednesday, April 24.

If you’re unfamiliar with Sofar Sounds, this global music community has mastered the art of orchestrating ‘secret’ gigs in intimate settings across the world.

Originating from a cozy living room in London back in 2009, Sofar blossomed into a worldwide phenomenon, with shows in 400 cities in 78 countries at venues ranging from hidden gardens to enchanting pirate ships.

Feature artists have spanned from Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish to the Victoria-based band Current Swell.

Sofar Sounds began operating in Victoria in 2017 but shuttered a year later. Now, a new curator with experience putting on Sofar Sounds show is at the helm.

“Back in 2019, while I was still in school, I went to a Sofar show in Kitchener,” Derek Broekhoven told Daily Hive.

“When I moved to Victoria last year, I wanted to go to more [Sofar Sounds] shows. [But] when I learned there weren’t any happening, I decided I wanted to make them happen myself.”

In January, he booked his first Sofar Sounds show at Ollie Quinn (a glasses store) in Market Square. It featured local artists such as Ranger.

“[M]y goal is to put music in places that don’t usually have music! Like a brewery, a local business, someone’s home, maybe even some outdoors,” Broekhoven said.

“I want to be sure to offer a lot of variety and give lots of different people a chance to play from show to show.”

Part of the fun is how mysterious Sofar Sounds is. You buy tickets under the assumption you don’t know what artists are playing, where the venue will be, or who will be there. Details are released four hours before the show.

“Not knowing who’s playing or even where you’re going adds a little bit of fun and makes Sofar a little different,” he said. “People just have a level of trust that it will be a great venue with some great music.”

While Sofar is a global music community, it is ultimately a local-first initiative that supports local artists, businesses, and people.

“My favourite memory, without a doubt, will always be the first show that I ran myself. The venue was perfect, the artists were awesome, and it all went so smoothly,” Broekhoven said.

The next Sofar Sounds next show is Wednesday, April 24.

Where: Downtown Victoria; venue announced four hours before the show

When: Wednesday, April 24; starts at 7 pm

Tickets: $15; online here.