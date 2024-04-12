"One of my main haunts": Smiths Pub in Victoria suddenly closes

Smiths Pub, one of Victoria’s hippest and most popular pubs among locals, has suddenly closed after nearly two decades.

A notice at the Courtney Street pub expresses gratitude to both the dedicated staff and loyal patrons for their unwavering support.

The darkened pub at 777 Courtney Street was a go-to spot for a lot of locals looking for a casual pub away from the tourist spots. It often had trivia nights, DJs, and an awesome list of artisanal gins, along with great food and a hearty list of craft beer.

The reasons for the closure are unclear. Daily Hive has reached out to Smiths for clarification and will update this article when that information is available.

Smiths was a local favourite, and people have already expressed their sadness, confusion, and frustration over the sudden closure online.

“That’s so abrupt, yesterday they were completely normal,” Rachel McDonald said on a popular Victoria hospitality Facebook group.

“This one hurts a lot,” said Mathieu Poirier. “It’s been one of my main haunts …”

Another person said they’re now left to find a venue after booking the upstairs venue, the Argyle Attic, for their August wedding reception. “With Smiths suddenly closing we are now left with no venue for this. Does anyone know of a place with a similar vibe to Smiths[?]”

It’s the second of another closure this week, too.

Shatterbox in the Victoria Public Market permanently closed its doors this week. It was open since 2017 and announced it via its Instagram bio.