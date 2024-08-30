Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

$5.8M Saanichton home for sale has a huge greenhouse and pool

$5.8M Saanichton home for sale has a huge greenhouse and pool
If you’re searching for a blend of modern chic and rustic charm in the countryside — with a stunning pool to top it off — this recently listed property in Saanichton might be just what you need.

Priced at $5.8 million, this 6,332-square-foot home at 1563 Mount Newton Cross offers three bedrooms and five bathrooms and is nestled among rolling farmlands and lush greenery. You’ll enjoy peace and tranquility while still being a short drive from the city, with great access to fresh, local produce nearby or in your own backyard!

The home features an open layout, 22-foot vaulted ceilings, and expansive wall-to-wall windows that flood the space with natural light. It is a mix of a summer cabin and a sophisticated modern apartment.

The main living areas and all bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the main floor. Additional spaces such as a media room, studio, and loft are found on the upper and lower levels, creating a true separation of interests.

The property’s huge outdoor area is a wonderland: it features a west-facing pool, a pool house, a greenhouse, a gazebo, and a Quonset hut. It’s great to escape into some gardening or relax while being surrounded by lush green forests. There’s plenty of space to walk around and take in the gorgeous wildlife and tranquility this unique property offers.

This stunning property is located in Central Saanich, close to beaches, parks, and trails, and it’s truly a peaceful place to call home.

Check out the full listing from Macdonald Realty Ltd. at Zoocasa here.

