Dust off your best puns! Saanich needs help naming new street sweeper

Rev up your imagination for Saanich’s newest sweepstakes — literally.

Saanich’s newest employee — a pint-sized bike lane sweeper — needs a snazzy name, and the District is turning to you for help.

Before National Public Works Week kicks off, the District is launching a “Name That Sweeper” contest.

Send in your wackiest, quirkiest, and downright pun-tastic suggestions through the HelloSaanich portal here.

Once the submissions roll in, a team of street-savvy experts will pick the top five contenders. The District will unveil the winning name on May 27.

With things like this, it’s hard not to think of the famous Boaty McBoatface, which was a proposal by a British government agency to let the internet suggest a name for a $287 million polar research ship.

The contest quickly became the latest in the internet’s storied history of social media users choosing ridiculous names for government-funded projects.

Sweep dreams are made of these, so dust off your best puns and cast your vote for Saanich’s sweeper name now.