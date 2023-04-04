Forbes names Victoria as one of the best places to travel to in 2023

Victoria is no stranger to the international spotlight and now Forbes just named YYJ as one of the best places to travel to in 2023.

BC’s capital city made the cut in the renowned magazine’s “The 23 Best Places To Travel Around The World In 2023, Chosen By The Experts” roundup, which singled out just two spots in Canada.

“This year, the picks for where to go in 2023 span the gamut from European capitals to exotic beach escapes to sustainable rainforest retreats,” Forbes stated.

Victoria was touted for a variety of reasons, including its “impressive landscapes,” First Nations-led tours and kayaking excursions, biking adventures, and its food and drink scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Greater Victoria (@tourismvictoriabc)

With so many things to do, narrowing down an itinerary for a quick weekend trip to YYJ can be a challenge — but we got you covered.

The only other spot in Canada to be included on the list was Edmonton, Alberta.