If you’ve ever really wanted to get off the beaten path — where you fish for your food, sleep under the stars, and surf some of Vancouver Island’s most secluded waves — Raft Cove Park is the place.

According to one Redditor, it is “probably one of the most isolated, stunning, and hard to get to places on the island.”

Located on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island south of Cape Scott, Raft Cove draws a variety of outdoor enthusiasts: backpackers seeking a sandy beach campsite, fishermen aiming for a great catch, storm watchers, and surfers in search of secluded waves.

The trail from the parking lot to the main beach takes about 40 minutes to hike — but don’t let that fool you. The trail receives little to no maintenance and is quite muddy and rocky. Depending on the time of year, you will need rain gear to make it through some areas.

Surrounded by rolling hills, western red cedar forests, and the characteristic Pacific Northwest coastline, Raft Cove boasts two kilometres of sand beach extending to the mouth of the Macjack River.

It’s a true escape for those looking for peace, quiet, and nature; however, be cautious; this is backcountry camping. You may encounter black bears, wolves, and cougars, as well as black-tailed deer, raccoons, river otters, red squirrels, and a variety of bird species.

The first 300 metres of the Raft Cove Trail fall outside the park boundary, and hikers should use caution when traversing this portion of the trail into the Cove. Surfers should be aware there are extremely dangerous undercurrents in this location.

Be sure to be bear-aware and practice wildlife safety.

Exposed coastlines are hazardous, so be aware of waves and weather, respect the surf, and watch for unusually large “rogue” waves that can pull a person into the water; keep children away from the surf. Visitors must secure and control all wildlife attractants, including food, food waste, and domestic animals.

This park is accessible year-round. Backcountry camping fees ($5 per person per night) are collected from May 1 to September 30, when backcountry services are provided. Please practice Leave No Trace camping ethics.

The BC Parks backcountry permit registration service allows you to purchase a backcountry camping permit before leaving home.

When you decide to explore North Vancouver Island, several destinations might come to mind: Telegraph Cove, renowned for its world-class whale watching; Cape Scott Provincial Park, famous for its stunning beach; and Great Bear Lodge, a floating lodge where you can observe rare bears in their natural habitat.

Now you can add Raft Cove Park to that list.