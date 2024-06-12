A floating lodge in the middle of a BC rainforest is a must-visit

If you’ve ever wanted to see a grizzly bear up close, personal, and safely, head to the Great Bear Lodge on the tip of Northern Vancouver Island.

Located within the Great Bear Rainforest (the only place on the planet where you can see an elusive white Kermode bear), the floating lodge is a perfect home base for photography and wildlife viewing tours. It features gourmet meals and personalized adventures for up to eighteen guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination British Columbia (@hellobc)



From early May through October, Great Bear Nature Tours (which National Geographic named as one of the best adventure travel companies on Earth) at the Great Bear Lodge offers grizzly bear viewing excursions from Port Hardy to the Great Bear Rainforest.

The secluded floating lodge is situated at an outstanding wildlife viewing location, where one can find silence and solitude amidst the unparalleled natural beauty of bear country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Bear Lodge (@greatbearlodge)



Spanning 400 kilometres, the rainforest is most easily explored by boat or plane, making it a remote and scenic retreat in BC’s temperate rainforest. During your visit, you might also encounter orcas or view the ancient petroglyphs of the Nuxalk Nation.