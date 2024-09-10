9 picturesque places in Greater Victoria for a proposal

Victoria is a city made for romance, earning the endearing nickname “Land of Newlyweds” (though we’ll skip the “Nearly Deads” part for now).
With its array of stunning spots, ranging from charming restaurants and scenic lookout points to serene beaches, it’s the perfect place to make a memorable proposal.
Inspired by an online discussion seeking proposal recommendations, we’ve compiled this list of breathtaking locations.
The responses we found only reinforced what we already knew: Victoria offers some truly spectacular settings for a love-filled moment.
East Sooke Park
For the ultimate outdoor proposal on South Island, East Sooke Park is hard to beat. Its sprawling network of forested trails, rugged mountains, and dramatic coastal views offer a stunning West Coast backdrop. Despite its popularity, the park’s vastness means you’ll often find solitude. Should you encounter other visitors, they’ll likely be on their way soon, giving you plenty of privacy to pop the question.
Gonzales Hill Observatory
Mystic Beach
Mystic Beach on Vancouver Island is a breathtakingly beautiful location with its rugged coastline and dramatic cliffs, offering a stunning natural backdrop for a memorable proposal. The secluded setting, with its picturesque waterfall and serene atmosphere, provides a romantic and intimate experience away from the crowds. Plus, the beach’s captivating sunset views create a magical ambiance, making it the perfect spot to pop the question.
Sombrio Beach
The Empress Hotel
Goldstream is an ideal spot for an outdoor proposal, featuring stunning waterfalls, winding trails, and a vibrant forest. For a truly romantic setting, hike to Niagara Falls and pop the question at its base — an incredibly picturesque and memorable location.
Ogden Point
Ogden Point at sunset in Victoria is a breathtaking choice for a proposal. The vibrant colours of the setting sun over the water create a stunning backdrop, and the serene atmosphere of the pier offers a romantic and intimate setting. It’s a perfect spot to capture the magic of the moment against a picturesque landscape.
Saxe Point Park
