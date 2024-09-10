9 picturesque places in Greater Victoria for a proposal

Victoria is a city made for romance, earning the endearing nickname “Land of Newlyweds” (though we’ll skip the “Nearly Deads” part for now).

With its array of stunning spots, ranging from charming restaurants and scenic lookout points to serene beaches, it’s the perfect place to make a memorable proposal.

Inspired by an online discussion seeking proposal recommendations, we’ve compiled this list of breathtaking locations.

The responses we found only reinforced what we already knew: Victoria offers some truly spectacular settings for a love-filled moment.

East Sooke Park

For the ultimate outdoor proposal on South Island, East Sooke Park is hard to beat. Its sprawling network of forested trails, rugged mountains, and dramatic coastal views offer a stunning West Coast backdrop. Despite its popularity, the park’s vastness means you’ll often find solitude. Should you encounter other visitors, they’ll likely be on their way soon, giving you plenty of privacy to pop the question.

Gonzales Hill Observatory

Constructed in 1914, the Observatory crowns Gonzalez Hill, offering panoramic views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, the Olympic Range, and the distant Sooke Hills. This serene park is particularly stunning at sunset and remains a tranquil spot year-round — perfect for a memorable proposal.

Mystic Beach

Mystic Beach on Vancouver Island is a breathtakingly beautiful location with its rugged coastline and dramatic cliffs, offering a stunning natural backdrop for a memorable proposal. The secluded setting, with its picturesque waterfall and serene atmosphere, provides a romantic and intimate experience away from the crowds. Plus, the beach’s captivating sunset views create a magical ambiance, making it the perfect spot to pop the question.

Sombrio Beach

Sombrio Beach on Vancouver Island is an exceptional spot for a proposal. Its striking mix of rugged coastline and lush rainforest creates a dramatic and romantic setting. The beach’s natural beauty, including its unique rock formations and scenic waterfalls, adds a touch of adventure to the moment. With its tranquil and relatively secluded atmosphere, Sombrio Beach offers a perfect backdrop for a heartfelt and intimate proposal.

The Empress Hotel

Reserve a table at Q at the Empress. This elegant venue seamlessly blends modern and vintage elements, offering impeccable decor, ambiance, and service. With its impressive menu and wine list, Q provides an exceptional setting to celebrate a special occasion. Il Terrazzo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neurimar Moreira 📏 Nury 🇧🇷🇨🇦 (@neurimarmoreira) This popular Italian fine-dining restaurant has become a staple for celebrations, so why not make more memories here? Located in the heart of downtown, it has a lovely atmosphere, candle-lit and with brick fireplaces. Goldstream Provincial Park

Goldstream is an ideal spot for an outdoor proposal, featuring stunning waterfalls, winding trails, and a vibrant forest. For a truly romantic setting, hike to Niagara Falls and pop the question at its base — an incredibly picturesque and memorable location.

Ogden Point

Ogden Point at sunset in Victoria is a breathtaking choice for a proposal. The vibrant colours of the setting sun over the water create a stunning backdrop, and the serene atmosphere of the pier offers a romantic and intimate setting. It’s a perfect spot to capture the magic of the moment against a picturesque landscape.

Saxe Point Park

