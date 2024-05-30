A $12.8M luxury home in Tofino has views of the best beach in Canada

A breathtaking new estate home at 1305 Lynn Road in Tofino has been unveiled, featuring stunning beachfront views, a sauna, and a design perfect for luxurious living and entertaining.

This magnificent $12.8 million home is located on Chesterman Beach — renowned as one of the best beaches in the world and the finest in Canada by Lonely Planet — and features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, spanning 6,791 sq ft with a total of 32 rooms.

Constructed in 2023 by Square One Developments, this home features premium concrete and hardwood finishes on a 0.67-acre lot. The design seamlessly integrates Canadian identity, luxury, and innovation, perfect for those seeking the epitome of luxury living.

Highlights include 30-foot Douglas fir-clad cathedral ceilings, hand-scraped hardwood floors, and a double-sided STUV wood fireplace that divides the dining and living rooms. The main residence spans approximately 4,600 sq ft.

It’s a perfect home for hosting, too.

The estate boasts two distinct living quarters, both efficiently temperature-controlled by advanced geothermal heat technology, including a spacious private guest wing of about 2,200 sq ft.

Both kitchens are equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, featuring Wolf gas stoves, Sub-Zero fridges, and German-engineered kitchen cabinetry, according to the listing from Engel & Völkers. The property also includes a separate caretaker studio cabin and an outdoor wood-fired sauna.

The property is a stunning display of Canadian living and resides on one of the best beaches in North America and one of the top five globally for seeing wildlife.

If you didn’t surf before, you likely will if you choose to live here.

Check out the full listing here.