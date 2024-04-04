A $4 million lakeside home in Shawnigan Lake just hit the market

A picturesque $4 million property on Vancouver Island has just hit the market.

With 200 feet of pristine modern waterfront on a 1.52-acre lot situated on the serene West Shawnigan Lake, this home offers an idyllic retreat from city life and embodies the dream Vancouver Island residence.

The house located at 1687 West Shanigan Lake was designed by Flashhouse. The home showcases a sharp-edged, open floor-plan, minimalistic design, with an all-white, charcoal, and light oak interior and a V-shape layout seamlessly integrated into the surrounding nature.

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls flood the interior with natural light, blending the indoors with the outdoors. Outside, a wood deck awaits, along with a brand-new dock.

One of the property’s main attractions is its lake access, perfect for indulging in boating, kayaking, or paddleboarding, while the nearby Valley Trail offers endless hiking opportunities. A detached home with a guest bedroom, gym, and garage is perfect for entertaining guests.

Conveniently located near Shawnigan Lake School and Brentwood College, and just a short drive from Mill Bay and approximately 40 minutes from Victoria, this property appears to embody the epitome of Vancouver Island living.

Check out the listing here and the video of the property below.