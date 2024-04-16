$6.8M Saanich mansion has an unbelievable tennis court and indoor pool

A 2.2 acre waterfront mansion with impeccable views of the ocean, a stunning indoor pool, and a beautiful garden is for sale for $6.8 million at 8355 Lochside Drive in Central Saanich.

This rural estate, designed by JC Scott, offers a stunning display of modern architecture and Pacific Northwest beauty.

Down the driveway, the property envelops you in lush gardens and trails. Inside, the open-plan layout bathes you in natural light, with over 5,000 square footage on the main level. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame incredible vistas.

The luxurious ensuite is nestled on the second level, offering a tranquil retreat from the bustle below. There is plenty of room for relaxation and entertainment, including space for a pool table, home theater, or any other leisure activity you desire.

Plus, don’t forget the breathtaking indoor swimming pool with a hot tub, steam room, and striking beamed ceiling, which creates a totally different cozy environment.

Outside, over 250 feet of waterfront beckons, with an added outdoor kitchen and a tennis court. Check out the listing from Pemberton Holmes – Cloverdale here.