There's a chance we could see the northern lights in Victoria this weekend

Good news, aurora-chasers — the northern lights are in the forecast for BC this weekend and there’s a chance they could be seen from Victoria.

The US-based National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Centre forecasts an aurora view line reaching all the way south to Washington State on Friday night.

Specifically, for Southern Vancouver Island, the risk is “moderate.”

“The geomagnetic field is expected to be at quiet to active levels on May 10 (9 May), unsettled to minor storm levels on May 11 (10 May) and minor storm to major storm levels on May 12 (11 May),” according to auroraforecast.com.

Furthermore, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the forecast is clear all weekend long, so clouds shouldn’t obscure the view of the sky.

A local weather-watcher who goes by @Brad604 on social media shared that there’s a chance of seeing the aurora “well down the I-5” if conditions are right.

Um… You all seeing this in SW BC? Not a guarantee, but if the Geomagnetic Storm hits just right, you won’t just be seeing the Aurora in Vancouver, BC tomorrow night. You’d be able to see it well down the I5 too. Cloud cover should be 0%. Words rarely ever said around here! pic.twitter.com/ZmAsSpzjVo — Brad604 (@Brad604) May 9, 2024

NOAA warns of severe geomagnetic storm

Meantime, the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning of a severe geomagnetic storm that will likely produce aurora activity across Canada but could also impact satellite and radio communications.

The agency issued its alert the morning of May 10, saying a category G4 (severe) or greater solar storm was incoming. It’s set to impact North America anywhere north of the 45th parallel primarily.

In addition to providing some stunning night sky views, the geomagnetic storm could also interrupt communication and electrical infrastructure.

The NOAA warns that solar activity could induce electrical currents, which might cause “widespread voltage control problems” and parts of power grids to trip out.

With files from Megan Devlin