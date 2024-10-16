Looking to work where you ski? Mount Washington, Vancouver Island’s only ski resort, is hiring for the 2024-2025 winter season, offering a range of exciting roles and some great perks for employees.
The resort is hiring for a wide variety of roles, and there’s a little something for everyone. Positions include bouncers, cooks, bussers, and bartenders.
If you’re interested in skiing or snowboarding, you could work as a lift operator or even a ski and snowboard instructor — either part-time or full-time. There are also opportunities for childcare providers, retail, and rental technicians.
Compensation starts at minimum wage, with hourly pay ranging between $17 and $30, depending on the position.
Perks for employees include a free season pass, plus family passes if you work at least three shifts every two weeks. Other benefits include bonuses for referring new staff, discounts on rentals, lessons, and food, and a daily shuttle bus from town to the base for easy transportation to work or play.
One of the best perks? The location. Imagine spending your days in the fresh alpine air, with world-class skiing just steps away.
Whether you’re an experienced skier or simply love the outdoors, working at Mount Washington offers the chance to spend your winter in one of Vancouver Island’s most beautiful settings.
If you’re new to the industry, no worries — on-the-job training is provided.
Check out Mount Washington’s website to explore the full list of available positions and apply!