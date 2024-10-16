View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Washington, Vancouver Island (@mountwashington)

Compensation starts at minimum wage, with hourly pay ranging between $17 and $30, depending on the position.

Perks for employees include a free season pass, plus family passes if you work at least three shifts every two weeks. Other benefits include bonuses for referring new staff, discounts on rentals, lessons, and food, and a daily shuttle bus from town to the base for easy transportation to work or play.

One of the best perks? The location. Imagine spending your days in the fresh alpine air, with world-class skiing just steps away.

Whether you’re an experienced skier or simply love the outdoors, working at Mount Washington offers the chance to spend your winter in one of Vancouver Island’s most beautiful settings.

If you’re new to the industry, no worries — on-the-job training is provided.

Check out Mount Washington’s website to explore the full list of available positions and apply!