Looking for a new job? The City of Vancouver is currently hiring, and you could earn some serious cash in some of their positions.

There are tons of roles available, including jobs in the city’s engineering services, administration, and planning, development, and sustainability departments.

So, if you want to start somewhere new, apply for one of the positions available at the City of Vancouver.

Salary: $111,139 to $138,924 per year

Description: The City of Vancouver is hiring an Elections Communications and Outreach Manager. The successful applicant will be responsible for driving content generation and distribution across digital and traditional media platforms for municipal elections and the City Clerk’s Office during non-election periods. Applicants will need a bachelor’s degree in communications and eight years of experience in a related role.

Salary: $47.11 per hour

Description: The City of Vancouver is hiring a Journeyperson for its Fleet and Manufacturing Services. This role requires the successful candidate to work within a team to ensure that quality and timely work is performed to support the operations at the fully equipped Garage at Manitoba Yards. You will need a thorough knowledge of the practices, materials, and equipment used in the heavy-duty mechanical trade.

Salary: $111,139 to $138,924 per year

Description: The City of Vancouver is hiring a manager for its service desk. The manager will be responsible for staffing levels, budget compliance, customer service, and other performance metrics that contribute to the City’s overall success. Applicants will need a bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering and seven years of related experience.

Salary: $75,410 to $94,253 per year

Description: The Indigenous Recruiter will manage a range of tasks that oversee the end-to-end recruitment process using the principles of justice, equity, decolonization, and inclusion (JEDI). In this role, you will work to support the United Nations Declaration of Indigenous People and help to develop relationships with the local Three Host First Nations, Urban Indigenous, Métis and Inuit communities.

Salary: $97,032 to $121,294 per year

Description: The City of Vancouver is hiring a Project Manager in its engineering department. The position will manage complex, inter-departmental public space projects that can range between $1 million to $4 million. To apply, you will need a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Architecture, or Planning and a minimum of five years of related experience.

Salary: $56.27 to $66.55 per hour

Description: The Social Planner will lead the implementation of the City’s strategies related to culture, childcare and social infrastructure. The successful applicant will also be responsible for integrating new provincial legislation into these public amenities. You will need a degree in Urban Planning, Social Sciences or a related field, preferably at a postgraduate level.

Salary: $42.04 to $49.65 per hour

Description: The Social Planning Analyst will be responsible for supporting and advancing social plans, projects, and initiatives in the city. You will need detailed knowledge of Vancouver and its current social issues, including topics on systemic inequities and gaps in the social determinants of health, as well as the responsibilities of different levels of government.

