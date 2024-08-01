Massive lululemon store opens in downtown Victoria

Lululemon has relocated its flagship store in Victoria from Johnson Street to the ground floor of Customs House on Government Street. The new store opened on Wednesday, July 31.

The new store spans a massive 6,500 square feet and boasts extensive sections for both women’s and men’s apparel, along with an impressive shoe wall.

Plus, a beautiful mural was designed and painted by Luke Ramsey. According to his social media, the piece is inspired by Ramsey’s connection to Botanical Beach near Port Renfrew.

“As tides comes in and go out, a temporary play with the macro and microcosm. Movement in nature with inspection and pause, rather than feeling stuck in stagnation,” he posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Ramsey (@lukeramseystudio)

The lululemon brand was started by Chip Wilson just across the Georgia Strait in Vancouver in 1998. The brand is known for its athletic apparel with sweat-wicking technology.

Wilson sold part of his ownership of lululemon for $845 million in 2014.