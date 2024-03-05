5 awesome events happening for International Women's Day in Victoria

This Friday is International Women’s Day, which is a good reminder to celebrate the women in your life, and also yourself if you identify as a woman.

It makes for a great opportunity to reflect on not only what women have been able to accomplish, but also to consider how much more work we have left to do as a society to properly celebrate women in all their power.

Victoria has five upcoming events doing just that.

Check it out.

Check out this all-female cast of comedians at the Victoria Event Centre, featuring Jane Stanton (Just For Laughs, The Twilight Zone), Brittany Lyseng (CBC’s The Debaters), and Sophia Johnson (Just For Laughs, Ash vs. the Evil Dead). Check out the Queens of Comedy tour throughout Vancouver Island.

When: Friday, March 8; starts at 7 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Admission: $27.93 + fees online or at the door

Garden City Improv is hosting two charitable improv events featuring all-female casts with proceeds going towards Women in Need and Victoria Women’s Transition House Society. The first show is Theatresports, where improvisers split into teams and go head-to-head in competition; that will be followed by a late-night, no-rules improv cabaret performance inspired by real-life stories from improvisers and the audience.

Where: 2031 Store Street, Victoria

When: Friday, March 8; starts at 7:30 pm

Admission: Two shows for $40, or one for $25, online or at the door

Oaklands Community Association will host three full days of events featuring women. On Friday, an arts and craft mixer; on Saturday, an all-day community fair with vendors, live music, and food; and on Sunday, there will be a full day of women’s workshops. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Women’s Transition House.

Where:2827 Belmont Avenue #1, Victoria

When: Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10

Admission: By donation

For the fourth year running, Kulea Culture Society presents a night of celebrating women, featuring storytellers, music, and performances. Speakers will include researcher Grace Wong Sneddon, mariner Jennifer Reyes, public affairs professional Annie Djiotsa, and career coach Shelley Langille. There will be musical and dance performances, with the cultural tourism supervisor for Songhees Nation, Cecilia Dick, opening the event.

When: Friday, March 8; doors at 6:30 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Where: 808 Douglas Street, Victoria

Admission: By donation

This week, Planet Earth Poetry will feature four female performers, as well as an all-women open mic night. Sign up for the open mic is between 7 pm and 7:20 pm, and performers will have the chance to share one poem for a max of three minutes on the microphone.

Where: 1633 Hillside Avenue, Victoria

When: Friday, March 8; doors at 7 pm

Admission: Free