How to get to Victoria from the ferry without a car

Stepping off the ferry from the mainland marks the beginning of your Vancouver Island adventure. However, upon arrival at Swartz Bay, you’ll find yourself in Sidney, not Victoria, which can be a bit of a surprise if you’re unfamiliar with the area.

Navigating Victoria’s transit system might seem daunting at first, but we’re here to simplify it for you: there are two main public transit options to Victoria. Unfortunately, you’ll need cash to purchase a bus pass — $2.50, to be exact — and keep in mind that they don’t offer change! A $5 bill will get you a day pass that’s good for exploring the city for the rest of the day. And yes, an ATM is located just inside the ferry terminal.

The #70 bus, which travels downtown via Highway #17, takes approximately 47 minutes to reach the Legislature stop near the Provincial Legislative Buildings. Check out its details here.

This summer, additional trips have been added to enhance service on Route 70 Swartz Bay to downtown Victoria.

Alternatively, you can opt for BC Transit bus route 72 (Swartz Bay/Downtown). Board the bus heading towards downtown Victoria for a journey of about 60 to 70 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. Check out its details here.

Exiting the ferry terminal, you’ll find the BC Transit bus stop to your right, usually well-marked and often busy. Be sure to consult the BC Transit schedule or a representative at the Swartz Bay terminal for the latest departure times and any updates.

Ubers and cabs do frequent the area for those who are fine with spending a bit more for a quicker trip.

And for the adventurous, hitchhiking or walking always remains an option!