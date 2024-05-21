Architecture & DesignUrbanized

May 21 2024, 7:21 pm
Hotel Zed in Victoria reveals retro Miami Vice renovations

Hotel Zed has long been the premier destination in Victoria for embracing quirky vintage retro vibes channelling the essence of the psychedelic ’60s and ’70s. A recent renovation has elevated that experience even more, introducing Miami-vice vibes, disco balls, shag carpets, and modular couches.

Hotel Zed/Facebook

With vibrant colours, rotary phones, and throwback furniture that will leave you pining for the good old days (even if you weren’t alive for them), Hotel Zed has once again outdone itself.

Hotel Zed/Facebook

Hotel Zed has three hotels in Victoria, Tofino, and Kelowna. It’s become known for transforming older properties into unique hotels full of psychedelic colours and retro decor.

The Victoria Hotel Zed features an outdoor pool with a waterslide and an amazing brunch spot, The Ruby. In Tofino, the Hotel Zed features a bike-through lobby, a psychic’s den, and a mini disco.

Hotel Zed/Facebook

The hotel has always been a proponent of love, too — especially self-love. Its famous ‘”Self-Love Nooner” is a three-hour afternoon delight package offered every Valentine’s Day. This year, it included a Meta Quest 3 headset loaded with ‘ethically sourced’ sexy content.

Hotel Zed/Facebook

So, whether you’re looking for a staycation, recommending a funky hotel to your out-of-town friends, or just in need of a bit of self-love next Valentine’s Day, check out these new room renovations at Hotel Zed here.

