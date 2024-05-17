Victoria garden recognized among top "hidden gems" in Canada

Victoria is a city known for its exceptional gardens, and Abkhazi Garden is no exception.

The one-acre garden on Fairfield Road has now been named among the best “hidden gem” destinations in Canada in a new ranking from online tour operator and software company Bókun (a subsidiary of Tripadvisor).

To find some of the best spots, Bókun analyzed reviews from Tripadvisor from over 1,000 local destinations in cities around the world, identifying reviews containing the phrase “hidden gem” to pick out the best among such sites.

According to The Land Conservancy of BC, Abkhazi Garden was created by Prince and Princess Abkhazi in 1946, the year they got married and considered the property “their child.”

Over the years, they maintained and grew the garden on their one-acre property, which is also the setting of a heritage home with a tea house.

The garden itself is rather discreet from the street, “with only hints of what exists beyond the hornbeam hedge,” according to The Land Conservancy website.

Abkhazi Garden is home to native Garry oaks, Japanese maples, rhododendrons and more.

In 2000, The Land Conservancy purchased the property to save it from becoming a townhouse development.

Also on the property, you will find the Tea House at Abkhazi Garden, which offers an exceptional high tea service, as well as other food options.

Have you checked out Abkhazi Garden? Let us know in the comments!