Nanaimo dance duo narrowly misses $1 million "Canada's Got Talent" prize

Nanaimo dance duo Funkanometry reached the finals of the television series Canada’s Got Talent, narrowly missing the $1 million grand prize — the largest sum ever given on Canada’s Got Talent — on Tuesday.

The dance crew, featuring Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush, competed against seven other acts for the top prize, which was determined solely by fan votes.

The duo was bested by Rebecca Strong, a singer from Saskatchewan, who delivered a rendition of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Got Talent (@cangottalent)

Funkanometry was one of four Vancouver Island acts to compete on the show. Out of more than 100 contestants, they were the only Vancouver Island act to reach the finals.

For the dynamic dance duo Funkanometry, this isn’t their first rodeo — they previously wowed audiences on America’s Got Talent and seasons three and four of NBC’s World of Dance.

The duo was scouted after their viral dance video set to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” which has racked up over 3.6 million views.