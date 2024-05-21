Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

This wild $2.9M Victoria home is straight out of an AI-dream

May 21 2024, 5:15 pm
The Wildman Group

In Victoria, there’s a property that feels like it’s straight out of an AI-generated dream — but it’s real, and it’s currently on the market.

Recently showcased on the renowned Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account, this home represents just one of the many astonishing properties featured on this popular platform, known for showcasing the most outrageous real estate finds worldwide.


Priced at $2,995,000, this wild home spans 4,556 square feet, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, all set on a sprawling 5.02-acre lot at 203 Goward Road in Saanich.

Currently listed by the Wildman Group and dubbed “One With the Natural World,” this unique home is a must-see for any architecture aficionado.

The Wildman Group

According to the Wildman Group, architect Richard Hunter designed this beautiful West Coast dream home for his family. It sits by a lake on a sunny five-acre lot, seamlessly blending with the natural surroundings through walls of windows and skylights. The home is like a massive cedar sauna.

The Wildman Group

The home features beautiful natural finishes, a central hearth, and a library, with a spacious studio, family suite, and tranquil dining area overlooking the garden and forest.

The Wildman Group

Opinions regarding the home have already flooded the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account.

“Simultaneously giving retirement home, progressive preschool, and dream house vibes all at once,” said @kara.ashley1.

The Wildman Group

“We heard you like saunas so we built you a sauna in a house that is a sauna,” said @georgetrumbull. 

After years of captivating our Instagram feeds with the most outrageous, beautiful, and unique homes on the market, the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account is now an HGTV show.

Thanks to the new show, you can explore amazing homes similar to this one with host and comedian Jack McBrayer.

The newest episode of Zillow Gone Wild will air this Friday on HGTV at 10:30 pm ET/PT (9:30 Central). If you miss it, you can stream it on Max!

