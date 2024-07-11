$228K a year?! The highest-paying jobs in Victoria on Indeed

Want to make a six-figure salary and live in one of the most beautiful places on the planet? There are plenty of offerings for work in Victoria, and if you land one of these high-paying ones, it might even offset the rent or mortgage costs on Vancouver Island.

We searched through some of the listings and rounded up some of our favourites, but full disclosure: This is just a small sampling of some of the highest-paying jobs in Victoria based on Indeed listings.

Do you qualify for any of them?

Mazzei Electric is looking for a director of service. The position pays a whopping $120,000 to $140,000 a year, and there’s even some flexibility in where you can work. You could be based in Nanaimo, Victoria, or Kelowna and handle the commercial service contracts for one of the region’s top electrical contracting companies. Learn more here.

BC Ferries is also hiring a manager, brand strategy and creative services, who will earn $121,800 to $152,000 a year. The position comes with a pension, an on-site gym, and a wellness program, but you will need to have at least six years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, business administration, advertising, economics, or a related discipline.

In the hybrid or remote job category, the University of Victoria is hiring a registrar and the salary ranges between $158,932 to $198,665 based on experience. Then, if you get the gig, you could see annual performance increases until you max out at $228,463.

Also, at UVic, there’s an open position for a temporary role as an instructor in Tagalog (Filipino); however, it’s important to note that applicants must be based in Canada, and the deadline is coming up fast. Get your name into the hat before July 19, 2024. It pays $65 per hour.

Staying in the post-secondary sphere, Royal Roads University is seeking a director of recruitment who will be in charge of “developing and implementing comprehensive recruitment strategies to attract a diverse and talented student body.” You do need a graduate degree, but it pays well at $136,340 a year.

Island Health is hiring for tons of jobs, and they all seem to pay pretty well. Among them is the manager of emergency services, which apparently pays about $85 per hour.

Lastly, we had to mention another hybrid role for all our friends who want to rock their sweatpants while they work. Hybrid Solutions Group is hiring an IT manager, and the successful candidate could make up to $140,000 per year. It also comes with benefits and a flexible schedule.