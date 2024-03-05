Victoria's streetwear and vintage pop-up flea market returns this month
A massive streetwear market is coming to Victoria later this month, and it’s the perfect place to find your latest fit.
The Granville Flea is taking over Victoria Public Market on Friday, March 29.
Western Canada’s largest streetwear vintage market is open to all ages and will be packed with vendors and nostalgia. The pop-up will also feature consignment goods, toys and collectables, new items, and mouthwatering food.
“The Granville Flea promises to deliver the ultimate pop-up market experience,” said Riaz Khan, co-founder of Hide + Seek Events. “This edition will showcase top vendors from Victoria alongside Vancouver’s finest.
“After a hiatus of over two years, we are thrilled to be back at the Victoria Public Market, located in the heart of downtown.”
The Granville Flea will feature 16 fantastic vendors:
- Victoria Vintage
- Second Degree Vintage
- Vintage Finds Vancity
- Csinos Vintage
- Got It For Cheap
- Vintage Vigilante
- 778 Thrifting
- 1700 Brady
- Baldylox Thrifts
- That Girls Rack
- Gid’s Garments
- S.S. Savior
- Vic Streetwear
- Clothed On Sunday
- Big Closet Vintage
- Mile Zero Vintage
To keep the energy up, there will be a live DJ spinning the tunes throughout the family-friendly event. Admission is free for children under 10, and make sure to stick around as there will be giveaways from Dank Mart and Wize Tea to win.
The Granville Flea
When: March 29, 2024
Time: Timeslots from 10:30 am to 6 pm (10 am opening for VIP ticket holders)
Where: Victoria Public Market — 1701 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: Starting at $5 plus fees, VIP tickets for early access are also available for $10; purchase online
