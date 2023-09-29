"Schitt's Creek" star smashes question about Vancouver on "Jeopardy!"

The actress who plays Stevie from Schitt’s Creek recently appeared on a celebrity version of the hit game show Jeopardy! and correctly guessed a hint about Vancouver.

Vancouver International Airport was featured under the category “Airport Stores,” the hint was, “Pacific Coast News and Thinking Canada are two stores at YVR, the three-letter code for an airport serving this major city.”

Emily Hampshire, who plays Stevie on the Emmy Award-winning show, is from Montreal. For the correct response on the celebrity edition of Jeopardy!, Hampshire earned herself $900.

Of course, the correct response was, “What is Vancouver?”

Z95.3 shared a photo of the hint on Facebook, with the radio station’s followers guessing along in the comments.

One commenter said, “I bet they didn’t get it.”

“Emily Hampshire answered this correctly. She’s from Montreal,” another user responded.

Sadly for Hampshire, aside from nailing the question about Vancouver’s airport, she didn’t fare well the rest of the way.

Heading into the Triple Jeopardy! round, Hampshire posted a score of negative $2,600. She picked it up a little bit, going into Final Jeopardy! with a score of negative $1,100.

Her final score was $0, but Hampshire still walked away with $30,000 for her charity, GLAAD.

The Schitt’s Creek star’s shining moment on Jeopardy! was probably this sick rap she laid down about US presidents: