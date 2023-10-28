Urban legend makes BC haunted hotel one of the best to visit in the world

If you believe in ghosts and ghouls, you might want to push your limits by staying in this Vancouver Island haunted hotel.

The Fairmont Empress in Victoria made it into Condé Nast Traveller’s list of global haunted hotels that are a must-visit for paranormal enthusiasts.

This spooky spot is sure to send a shiver down your spine with the urban legend that roams the halls.

The Fairmont Empress is said to house the spirit of Francis Rattenbury, the hotel architect, after a scandalous love affair went wrong.

Rattenbury had a torrid affair with a younger woman that led him to leave his wife and flee to England. He later married his mistress.

However, things soon took a turn for the worse. His new wife had an affair with their young chauffeur, who later bludgeoned Rattenbury to death.

According to Condé Nast’s article, the architect’s spirit is said to have returned to the hotel and now haunts guests in the lobby.

This urban legend isn’t the only thing about the Fairmont Empress that will give you chills.

The hotel offers breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour from an interior that oozes luxury. The Empress has elegant rooms, relaxing spa treatments, and a lavish high tea experience that guests have been enjoying since the hotel opened in 1908.

With the perfect combination of eerie and luxurious, who could say no to staying at this haunted hotel?