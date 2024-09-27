9 great events in Victoria this long weekend: September 27 to 30

It’s the long weekend for us Canadians, a perfect opportunity to enjoy some awesome events while honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Monday.

This day invites us to reflect on Canada’s history and the treatment of Indigenous Peoples. In Victoria, the Songhees Nation warmly invites everyone to the South Island Powwow — a marquee event on Vancouver Island.

There are also some more exciting events happening around the city, and with mostly sunny skies peeking through the clouds, it’s the ideal backdrop for a weekend filled with both fun and reflection.

To commemorate National Truth and Reconciliation Day, the Songhees Nation invites you to a massive Powwow at Royal Athletic Park. Come celebrate with drumming, dancing, and Indigenous culture.

Where: Royal Athletic Park

When: Monday, September 30; starts at 10 am

Tickets: Free admission | Event link

In partnership with the city and the Songhees Nation, Capital Bike is hosting a group bike ride exploring significant First Nations sites. Participants will learn from elders and residential school survivors. Riders are encouraged to wear orange,

Where: Songhees Park, adjacent to the Delta Hotel in Vic West

When: Monday, September 30, from 9:45 am to 12 pm

Hosted by Ry Moran, this event will feature a variety of performances by Indigenous artists. Opening remarks will be delivered by Elder Dr. Barney Williams, a former member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Survivors Circle. Donations are welcome, and the proceeds will support local Indigenous organizations.

Where: Alix Goolden Performance Hall, 900 Johnson Street

When: Sunday, September 29, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm

Tickets: RSVP required here

The winner of Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race takes the stage at McPherson Playhouse for a rip-roarin’ night of comedy and drag. Don’t miss this legendary and hilarious performance by Bob the Drag Queen!

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 28, 8 pm

Tickets: $46 to $250 online

Happening all weekend in Langford, the Luxton Fair is back for its fall edition. Catch your usual rides, games, and delicious goodies!

Where: Luxton Fairgrounds

When: Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29

Tickets: Free | Event link

Celebrate Community Apple Days with this lively event at Junction Orchard. Each ticket includes a personal pizza and your choice of cider or non-alcoholic drink, so grab your cowboy boots and hit the dance floor!

Where: Junction Orchard; 273 Prospect Lake Road, Victoria

When: Friday, September 27, 6 pm to 9:30 pm

Tickets: $45 to $60 | Event link

Catch Juno award-winning comedian Jacob Samuel live at The Mint. Known for his sharp and insightful humour, Jacob has been featured on CBC, Crave, and The New Yorker.

Where: The Mint; 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, September 27; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 | Event link

Enjoy a monthly comedy show with an Open Mic, Feature Set, and Improv Jam. This month’s featured comedian is Shane Priestly—perfect for a fun Friday night!

Where: Strathcona Hotel; Maple Room, 919 Douglas Street

When: Friday, September 27, 8 pm to 9:30 pm

Tickets: $10 at the door

Join Canadian Comedy Award winner Kris Siddiqi for a hilarious night of improv. With credits like Baroness Von Sketch and The Boys, you’re in for a laugh-packed evening.

Where: 849 Fort Street, Victoria

When: Friday, September 27, 8:30 pm to 9:40 pm

Tickets: $26 | Event link