8 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: September 20 to 23

As we bid farewell to the last weekend of summer in Victoria, it’s the perfect time to soak up the remaining sunshine and make the most of the season’s final moments.

From vibrant art battles and fiery burlesque shows to community fairs and epic feasts, the city is buzzing with exciting events.

Whether you’re in the mood for creativity, culture, or culinary delights, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Don’t miss out on these eight awesome experiences!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewery & The Beast (@brewerythebeast)

Indulge in a feast of local meats and brews at Brewery & The Beast, showcasing some of the finest culinary talents on Vancouver Island.

Where: Starlite Stadium, Langford

When: Sunday, September 22

Tickets: $150 + fees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GardenCitySoulClub (@gardencitysoulclub)

Garden City Soul Club dusts off the old records to bring you some of the best Motown, soul, and funk cuts throughout the decades and some of the more obscure jams you may not have heard before. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes, as this is a “dancers-only” event!

When: Saturday, September 21; starts at 10 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nash Park (@ok_dope_)

OK, DOPE presents Bo & Friends: An Evening of stand-up comedy. Enjoy food, drinks, and laughs with top comedians in Victoria, featuring Alex Forman, Emily Woods, Rosa Graham, Darren Millar and Ryan Wallace, and hosted by Bo Jagger Essery!

When: Friday, July 26; doors at 7 pm

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 per ticket or $15 per ticket for a group

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldie 👸🏼 (@goldieboutilier)

Nova Scotia-born singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier is touring Canada on her first headlining tour, with a stop at Capital Ballroom.

When: Sunday, September 22; doors at 7 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 + fees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Lory (@patchwork_jack)

Check out the unique folk stylings of Colorado-based band Patchwork Jack with the jazz-pop prince of Victoria, Wes Carroll, this Friday at Caffe Fantastico in Quadra Village.

Where: 965 Kings Road, Victoria

When: Friday, September 20; starts at 6:30 pm

Tickets: $15 at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “Victoria” Anarchist Bookfair & Reading Circle (@vicanarchobookfair)

Get ready for a weekend filled with engaging workshops, free vegan food, and a chance to meet Gord Hill at the Victoria Anarchist Book Fair. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for community engagement and mapping activities.

Where: Fernwood Community Centre, 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22; 11 am to 5:30 pm

Tickets: By donation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Battle Victoria (@artbattlevictoria)

Experience the thrill as artists compete in a high-energy, 20-minute painting showdown, with their creations auctioned off to the crowd afterward.

Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Friday, September 20, 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Tickets: $20 to $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa De La Luna Entertainment (@diosalunaentertainment)

Get ready for a hot and spicy night of Latinx burlesque featuring the fiery Canned Heat Dance Crew. Expect an audacious and fun-filled evening of cheers and excitement!

Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 21, 7 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $30 to $40