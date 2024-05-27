EventsSummerConcertsSpring

7 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: May 27 to 31

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
May 27 2024, 6:24 pm
7 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: May 27 to 31

Living in Victoria is like living with Oprah: you get an event, you get an event, and you get an event!

Needless to say, there are a lot of events going on, so here are seven awesome events this week to check out.

Wes Carroll Confabulation at Hermann’s Jazz Club

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wes Carroll (@wesconfab)

Celebrating the recent release of his EP Helium, Wes Carroll gets together with six of the best jazz musicians in the city to debut his newest album of jazz and hip hop fusion to the Hermann’s Jazz Club crowd.

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria
When: Thursday, May 30; doors at 5:30 pm
Tickets: $25 +fees online

Simpsons Cabaret at the VEC

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salty Broad Productions (@saltybroad)

Salty Springfield has drag, burlesque, and musical theatre, as well as games, trivia, and iconic Simpsons numbers brought to life in glorious 3D.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Thursday, May 30 | Doors: 7:30 pm / Show: 8:30 pm
Tickets: General admission for $44 or a VIP table for $215

Oak Bay Tea Party

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oak Bay Tea Party (@oakbayteaparty)

Teacup races, carnival rides, music, and a parade — that’s what you can expect at the 62nd annual Oak Bay Tea Party from May 31 to June 2 at Willows Beach.

Where: Willows Beach, Oak Bay
When: Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2
Tickets: Free!

Improv Comedy Showcase at the Mint

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nash Park (@ok_dope_)

Alex Forman rolls out her lineup of improv students for a rip-roaring, rambunctious night of improv comedy.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Tuesday, May 28 | Doors: 7 pm / Show: 8 pm
Tickets: $15 online

We Made It Pop-Up Market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Market Square (@marketsquarevic)

This Friday, you can find local vendors selling jewellery, vintage clothing, art, and ceramics in the lower courtyard of Market Square.

Where: 560 Johnson Street, Market Square, Victoria
When: Friday, May 31; from 4 pm to 8:30 pm
Tickets: Free!

Pete’s Variety Show at Herald Street Brew Works


From comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm; show starts at 7 pm
Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
Admission: Free

90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Levi Hawk (@levirawk)

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Concerts
+ Spring

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop