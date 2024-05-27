7 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: May 27 to 31

Living in Victoria is like living with Oprah: you get an event, you get an event, and you get an event!

Needless to say, there are a lot of events going on, so here are seven awesome events this week to check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Carroll (@wesconfab)

Celebrating the recent release of his EP Helium, Wes Carroll gets together with six of the best jazz musicians in the city to debut his newest album of jazz and hip hop fusion to the Hermann’s Jazz Club crowd.

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, May 30; doors at 5:30 pm

Tickets: $25 +fees online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salty Broad Productions (@saltybroad)

Salty Springfield has drag, burlesque, and musical theatre, as well as games, trivia, and iconic Simpsons numbers brought to life in glorious 3D.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, May 30 | Doors: 7:30 pm / Show: 8:30 pm

Tickets: General admission for $44 or a VIP table for $215

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oak Bay Tea Party (@oakbayteaparty)

Teacup races, carnival rides, music, and a parade — that’s what you can expect at the 62nd annual Oak Bay Tea Party from May 31 to June 2 at Willows Beach.

Where: Willows Beach, Oak Bay

When: Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nash Park (@ok_dope_)

Alex Forman rolls out her lineup of improv students for a rip-roaring, rambunctious night of improv comedy. Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Tuesday, May 28 | Doors: 7 pm / Show: 8 pm

Tickets: $15 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Market Square (@marketsquarevic)

This Friday, you can find local vendors selling jewellery, vintage clothing, art, and ceramics in the lower courtyard of Market Square.

Where: 560 Johnson Street, Market Square, Victoria

When: Friday, May 31; from 4 pm to 8:30 pm

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎙 Pete’s Variety Show 🎙 (@petesvarietyshow)



From comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm; show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi Hawk (@levirawk)

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door