A stunning night display is coming to Victoria's Butchart Gardens

You don’t have to wait for daylight to roam one of the world’s most beautiful flower fields. Starting June 1, you can see the Butchart Gardens in a whole new light — literally.

The Night Illuminations experience offers visitors nighttime access to over 900 stunning plants and flowers. As dusk settles over Brentwood Bay, the Gardens come alive with over 3,000 subtle lights, guiding visitors into an enchanting wonderland and showcasing an artistic display of light and shadow.

From Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 15, enjoy an evening stroll and immerse yourself in this captivating nocturnal spectacle.

Admission gates close at 10 pm with viewing available until 11 pm.

For those in Vancouver, Harbour Air is launching a new direct route from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens starting in June.

When: Wednesday through Sunday until September 15

Where: 800 Benvenuto Avenue, Brentwood Bay

Tickets: Adults admission is $38.35 and youth (13 to 17) is $19.18