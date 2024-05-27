CuratedTravelOutdoors

A stunning night display is coming to Victoria's Butchart Gardens

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
May 27 2024, 5:05 pm
A stunning night display is coming to Victoria's Butchart Gardens

You don’t have to wait for daylight to roam one of the world’s most beautiful flower fields. Starting June 1, you can see the Butchart Gardens in a whole new light — literally.

The Night Illuminations experience offers visitors nighttime access to over 900 stunning plants and flowers. As dusk settles over Brentwood Bay, the Gardens come alive with over 3,000 subtle lights, guiding visitors into an enchanting wonderland and showcasing an artistic display of light and shadow.

From Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 15, enjoy an evening stroll and immerse yourself in this captivating nocturnal spectacle.

Admission gates close at 10 pm with viewing available until 11 pm.

For those in Vancouver, Harbour Air is launching a new direct route from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens starting in June.

Butchart Gardens’ Night Illuminations

When: Wednesday through Sunday until September 15
Where: 800 Benvenuto Avenue, Brentwood Bay
Tickets: Adults admission is $38.35 and youth (13 to 17) is $19.18

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Curated
+ Travel
+ Outdoors

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop