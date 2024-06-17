EventsSummerSpring

5 awesome events in Victoria this week: June 17 to June 21

|
Jun 17 2024, 9:04 pm
Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival Society/Facebook

This week is when summer officially starts, but we know you’ve been feeling those summer vibes for a while now.

So, check out these five awesome events this week!

Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival

For its 25th anniversary, Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival will feature headliners Less Than Jake and Dead Prez, plus an entire lineup of global and local roots music. This Wednesday and Thursday, enjoy FREE music down at Ship’s Point in the Inner Harbour. Music starts at 4 pm.

When: June 19 to June 23, 2024
Where: Ship Point (Inner Harbour), Lucky Bar, Wicket Hall, and Victoria Curling Club
Tickets: Free on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday

Family Dinner with Summer’s Brother at the VEC

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Summer’s Brother (@summers.brother)

Indie-rock group Silverware and hip-hop group HOTPOT will open for Vancouver’s Summer’s Brother, whose singer you may recognize as the drummer for Chase The Bear, this Thursday night.

When: Thursday, June 20; starts at 8 pm
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 online

AfriCa Fest

africa-fest-victoria

AfriCa Fest/Facebook

AfriCa Fest is celebrating African culture, heritage, and diversity in heart of Victoria. From music, dance, art, cuisine, and much more, it’s a great opportunity to spend a weekend taking in a rich culture.

When: Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23
Where: 1 Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: Free!

Entertainment Village at the Mint

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nash Park (@ok_dope_)

Improv comics base their bits on one stand-up comedian’s set. It’s a blast, and this week’s feature comic is Dylan Williams.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Thursday, June 20; doors at 7 pm
Tickets: $20 online

90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Levi Hawk (@levirawk)

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door

