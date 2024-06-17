5 awesome events in Victoria this week: June 17 to June 21

This week is when summer officially starts, but we know you’ve been feeling those summer vibes for a while now.

So, check out these five awesome events this week!

For its 25th anniversary, Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival will feature headliners Less Than Jake and Dead Prez, plus an entire lineup of global and local roots music. This Wednesday and Thursday, enjoy FREE music down at Ship’s Point in the Inner Harbour. Music starts at 4 pm.

When: June 19 to June 23, 2024

Where: Ship Point (Inner Harbour), Lucky Bar, Wicket Hall, and Victoria Curling Club

Tickets: Free on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday

Indie-rock group Silverware and hip-hop group HOTPOT will open for Vancouver’s Summer’s Brother, whose singer you may recognize as the drummer for Chase The Bear, this Thursday night.

When: Thursday, June 20; starts at 8 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 online

AfriCa Fest is celebrating African culture, heritage, and diversity in heart of Victoria. From music, dance, art, cuisine, and much more, it’s a great opportunity to spend a weekend taking in a rich culture.

When: Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23

Where: 1 Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: Free!

Improv comics base their bits on one stand-up comedian’s set. It’s a blast, and this week’s feature comic is Dylan Williams.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, June 20; doors at 7 pm

Tickets: $20 online

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door