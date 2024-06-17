5 awesome events in Victoria this week: June 17 to June 21

This week is when summer officially starts, but we know you’ve been feeling those summer vibes for a while now.
So, check out these five awesome events this week!
Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival
View this post on Instagram
For its 25th anniversary, Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival will feature headliners Less Than Jake and Dead Prez, plus an entire lineup of global and local roots music. This Wednesday and Thursday, enjoy FREE music down at Ship’s Point in the Inner Harbour. Music starts at 4 pm.
When: June 19 to June 23, 2024
Where: Ship Point (Inner Harbour), Lucky Bar, Wicket Hall, and Victoria Curling Club
Tickets: Free on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday
Family Dinner with Summer’s Brother at the VEC
View this post on Instagram
Indie-rock group Silverware and hip-hop group HOTPOT will open for Vancouver’s Summer’s Brother, whose singer you may recognize as the drummer for Chase The Bear, this Thursday night.
When: Thursday, June 20; starts at 8 pm
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 online
AfriCa Fest
AfriCa Fest is celebrating African culture, heritage, and diversity in heart of Victoria. From music, dance, art, cuisine, and much more, it’s a great opportunity to spend a weekend taking in a rich culture.
When: Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23
Where: 1 Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: Free!
Entertainment Village at the Mint
View this post on Instagram
Improv comics base their bits on one stand-up comedian’s set. It’s a blast, and this week’s feature comic is Dylan Williams.
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Thursday, June 20; doors at 7 pm
Tickets: $20 online
90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar
View this post on Instagram
There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!
When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door