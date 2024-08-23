8 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: August 23 to 25

Now’s the time to grasp every last bit of summer and head to every awesome event around Victoria.

This weekend, there are block parties, music festivals, comedy shows, trivia nights, and vintage markets, all of which will keep you running rampant around the city.

Check them out below!

Celebrate a decade of The Duke Saloon with live music, food trucks, art, corn-hole, dunk tanks, and an afterparty that only the Duke can do.

Where: Discovery Street

When: Saturday, August 24, from 4 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $45 online

This festival brings a lineup of artists in the genres of blues, roots, country, rock, world, soul, and R&B to Victoria for a weekend.

When: Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25

Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour — 800 Block Wharf Street

Tickets: Between $39 and $99; some free events

Celebrate Pagliacci’s 45th anniversary at this awesome block party with live performances from the Bills, the Marc Atkinson Trio, the Yiddish Columbia State Orchestra, Capital City Syncopators, Gene Hardy & Miles Black, and many more!

Where: 1000 block of Broad Street

When: Saturday, August 24, from 4 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: Free!

The Dip — a retro-soul rock band from Seattle — will play hits such as “Sure Don’t Miss You” and more at Ship’s Point in Victoria’s Inner Harbour starting at 7 pm.

Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour — 800 Block Wharf Street

When: Friday, August 23; doors at 6:30 pm

Tickets: $40 plus fees

Herald Street Brewing is hosting a trivia night with host Johnny Novak. All the proceeds will go to Cops for Cancer.

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

When: Friday, August 23; starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $10 online or at the door

He’s loud, he’s brash, he’s rude, and he’s especially hilarious. That’s why Simon King has been featured on HBO, Just for Laughs, and the Vancouver International Comedy Festival.

Where: 123 Gorge Road East, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 24; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $22 online or at the door

Check out this awesome secondhand and vintage pop-up market this weekend, which features live music and Whistle Buoy Brewing’s awesome patio right next door!

Where: 560 Johnson Street #39, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25, from 12 pm to 6 pm

Experience an unforgettable night of authentic Cuban music with the Julio Avila Cuban Band. This dynamic group brings the vibrant sounds of salsa, cumbia, bachata, and more to Victoria this Saturday.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 24; starts at 8:30 pm

Tickets: $43.52 online or at the door