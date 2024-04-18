11 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: April 19 to April 21

Alright, alright, alright, what a wildly entertaining weekend Victoria has in store!

From Earth Day celebrations and craft beer pairings to cannabis-themed concerts, we’re really gearing up for the spring and summer in style.

Here are 11 awesome events going on this weekend!

Hoyne Brewing and the Fairmont Empress teamed up to bring you a special event that pairs internationally inspired Hoyne brews with the Fairmont team’s best culinary delights!

Where: Bengal Lounge, 721 Government Street, Victoria

When: Friday, April 19, from 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $90+ taxes; tickets available here

Enjoy Earth Day in the best way, with workshops, live music, a bike skills course for kids, and a variety of food and craft vendors.

Where: 770 Vernon Avenue, Victoria

When: Saturday, April 20, from 11 am to 3 pm

Tickets: Free!

Get ready for this cannabis-themed night at Herald Street Brew Works with live reggae music and cannabis costumes featuring the Frolickers and the Earthly Delights.

Where: 506 Herald St, Victoria,

When: Saturday, April 20; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $16 online and at the door

Detroit rapper Obie Trice and rap group D12 are back — this time at the Capital Ballroom. If you missed their sold-out show last month, make sure you go this weekend!

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Sunday, April 21; doors at 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $45 online

This one is for the Juggalos: Shaggy 2 Dope, from the iconic Insane Clown Posse, is at Capital Ballroom this Friday.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, April 19; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $35 online

Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate 420 with this double feature of stoner classics: Reefer Madness (a PSA from the early ’60s) and Dazed and Confused (Richard Linklater’s perfect depiction of ’70s culture).

Where: 3800 Finnerty Road B144, Victoria

When: Saturday, April 20, from 4:45 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $9 online or at the door

Check out one of the newest vintage shops in Victoria on Johnson Street for its opening weekend!

Where: 598 Johnson Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, April 20; starts at 11 am to 7 pm

Tickets: Free!

It’s 4/20, so celebrate with the Dude in this Coen Brothers’ cannabis-related classic that you can quote until the cows come home.

Where: 808 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, April 20; starts at 9:30 pm

Tickets: $13.33 online or at the door

See the Canadian singer on his tour for his uniquely country-indie album Bootcut.

When: Saturday, April 20; doors at 8 pm

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

Tickets: $52 online

Enjoy this timeless production of Anne of Green Gables, the musical, from April 19 until April 27. It tells the story of one of Canada’s most beloved literary heroines.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Opens Friday, April 19; starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $50 for adults, $45 for seniors, and $40 for those under 30

This newer night market features amazing local vendors and includes great food, clothing, pottery, and more in downtown Victoria. Music starts at 5:30 pm!

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, April 20, from 5 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: Free!