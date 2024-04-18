11 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: April 19 to April 21

Alright, alright, alright, what a wildly entertaining weekend Victoria has in store!
From Earth Day celebrations and craft beer pairings to cannabis-themed concerts, we’re really gearing up for the spring and summer in style.
Here are 11 awesome events going on this weekend!
“Hoyne Around the World” at the Fairmont Empress
View this post on Instagram
Hoyne Brewing and the Fairmont Empress teamed up to bring you a special event that pairs internationally inspired Hoyne brews with the Fairmont team’s best culinary delights!
Where: Bengal Lounge, 721 Government Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 19, from 7 pm to 10 pm
Tickets: $90+ taxes; tickets available here
Saanich Earth Day Festival 2024
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy Earth Day in the best way, with workshops, live music, a bike skills course for kids, and a variety of food and craft vendors.
Where: 770 Vernon Avenue, Victoria
When: Saturday, April 20, from 11 am to 3 pm
Tickets: Free!
4/20 Reggae Party at Herald Street Brew Works
View this post on Instagram
Get ready for this cannabis-themed night at Herald Street Brew Works with live reggae music and cannabis costumes featuring the Frolickers and the Earthly Delights.
Where: 506 Herald St, Victoria,
When: Saturday, April 20; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: $16 online and at the door
D12 & Obie Trice at Capital Ballroom
View this post on Instagram
Detroit rapper Obie Trice and rap group D12 are back — this time at the Capital Ballroom. If you missed their sold-out show last month, make sure you go this weekend!
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Sunday, April 21; doors at 7 pm
Tickets: Start at $45 online
Shaggy 2 Dope at Capital Ballroom
View this post on Instagram
This one is for the Juggalos: Shaggy 2 Dope, from the iconic Insane Clown Posse, is at Capital Ballroom this Friday.
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 19; doors at 8 pm
Tickets: $35 online
Reefer Madness & Dazed and Confused
View this post on Instagram
Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate 420 with this double feature of stoner classics: Reefer Madness (a PSA from the early ’60s) and Dazed and Confused (Richard Linklater’s perfect depiction of ’70s culture).
Where: 3800 Finnerty Road B144, Victoria
When: Saturday, April 20, from 4:45 pm to 9 pm
Tickets: $9 online or at the door
Cherry Pick Vintage Grand Opening
View this post on Instagram
Check out one of the newest vintage shops in Victoria on Johnson Street for its opening weekend!
Where: 598 Johnson Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, April 20; starts at 11 am to 7 pm
Tickets: Free!
- You might also like:
- Rifflandia festival announces Day 1 headliners including Ja Rule
- Emerson the elephant seal treks over 200km back to Victoria after relocation
- Sofar Sounds is having a secret pop-up concert in Victoria next week
The Big Lebowski at Vic Theatre
View this post on Instagram
It’s 4/20, so celebrate with the Dude in this Coen Brothers’ cannabis-related classic that you can quote until the cows come home.
Where: 808 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, April 20; starts at 9:30 pm
Tickets: $13.33 online or at the door
Bahamas at Royal Theatre
View this post on Instagram
See the Canadian singer on his tour for his uniquely country-indie album Bootcut.
When: Saturday, April 20; doors at 8 pm
Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
Tickets: $52 online
Anne of Green Gables at Mcpherson Playhouse
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy this timeless production of Anne of Green Gables, the musical, from April 19 until April 27. It tells the story of one of Canada’s most beloved literary heroines.
Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Opens Friday, April 19; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $50 for adults, $45 for seniors, and $40 for those under 30
The Mint Night Market
View this post on Instagram
This newer night market features amazing local vendors and includes great food, clothing, pottery, and more in downtown Victoria. Music starts at 5:30 pm!
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, April 20, from 5 pm to 10 pm
Tickets: Free!