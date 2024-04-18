Rifflandia festival announces Day 1 headliners including Ja Rule

Love’s got a whole lot to do with Rifflandia’s Day 1’s lineup.

The Friday lineup features headliners Ja Rule and REZZ, with Tokyo Police Club (on their farewell tour). It looks like a pretty diverse blend of eras and genres.

Ja Rule is the New York rapper known for his hits “What’s Luv?” featuring Ashanti and “Put It On Me.” He’s also known as one of the founders of the controversial Fyre Fest — the 2017 “luxury” music festival organized by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule, which lost $26 million and landed McFarland in federal prison.

Luckily, we don’t have to worry about that at Rifflandia.

Meanwhile, headliner REZZ is a Canadian DJ from Niagara Falls known for her mix of dark techno, industrial, and psychedelic music.

And if you’re a Canadian indie rock fan, how can you not feel bittersweet towards Tokyo Police Club, who are making Rifflandia one of their final stops on their farewell tour.

Rifflandia is expected to make two more announcements: Day 2’s lineup will be announced on May 9, and Day 3 will be announced on May 30.

Tickets are available now, with a variety of options, including single-day tickets and super passes with added benefits. The earlier you get your tickets, the cheaper they are!

Check out the tiers here.

This year, Rifflandia announced that it will permanently move its main operations from Royal Athletic Park to the Matullia Holdings area of Rock Bay, between Phillips Brewing and Vancouver Island Brewing. It also returns to its one-weekend format.

Since 2008, Rifflandia has been one of Victoria’s biggest, brightest, and most eclectic music festivals and has pulled some of pop and rock music’s biggest names, such as Lorde, Iggy Pop, and Paris Hilton, among others.

It looks like this year will be no different.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Tickets: Available here