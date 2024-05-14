Three Victoria cocktail bars rank among Canada's Top 50 Best Bars

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants has just unveiled its comprehensive list of the best 50 bars in 2024 and three popular cocktail bars in Victoria have made the list.

Clive’s Classic Lounge (#15), Citrus & Cane (#29), and Humboldt Bar (#36) each secured spots on the list of best bars chosen by critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food-savvy patrons, and industry experts from across the country.

Last year, Clive’s Classic Lounge and Citrus & Cane made the list at #13 and #42, respectively.

In 2008, Clive’s (located at the Chateau Victoria) rapidly ascended to become a globally respected cornerstone in the cocktail scene, clinching an impressive seven top 10 nominations for Canada’s Best International Hotel Bar at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards.

Under the guidance of Executive Bar Keep Shawn Soole (who arguably helped usher in the cocktail scene in Victoria), Clive’s is consistently reinventing itself and its menu to offer both Victoria residents and tourists something forward-thinking and unique while continuing to offer expertly created classic cocktails too.

Citrus & Cane opened in 2021 at the former Copper Owl at 1900 Douglas Street after operating as a pop-up in the same space. What was once an old strip club, and then a dive bar, has now become the centre for Tommy Bahama, rum, and, of course, citrus.

The cocktail bar offers a variety of drinks that blend juices and spirits to create truly delightful concoctions that are as refreshing as they are sweet. Whether you have a fondness for piña coladas or tropical cocktails or simply appreciate the nuances of rum, you’re bound to find something enjoyable on their menu. Plus, the decor is absolutely delightful.

Humboldt Bar is the newest bar on this list. Having opened in 2022, it’s a tastefully designed bar with marine-blue velvet bar seating, olive-green banquettes, wood panelling, antique prints, brass accents, and soft lighting.

True to the bar’s inspiration (Alexander von Humboldt, a distinguished German botanist and explorer), the bar channels the essence of adventure, nature, and knowledge through its creatively crafted, approachable, and educational menu. The staff are always willing to hear you out and craft you the perfect cocktail. Plus, it’s Paris Hilton’s go-to cocktail bar in Victoria.

While our city may not have taken the top spot this year, it’s a significant honour, especially considering the dominance of major cities like Toronto (with Bar Pompette claiming the top spot) and Vancouver (securing 15 spots on the list).

Check out the full list here.