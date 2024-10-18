Tucked away in Sooke Potholes Provincial Park lie the haunting remains of an unfinished chateau, a striking reminder of unfulfilled dreams and ambitions.

Construction began in the early ’80s, but financial troubles crumbled the dream by the ’90s. Today, the site is a surreal mix of intentional and unintentional art. Staircases lead to nowhere — reminiscent of M.C. Escher’s “Relativity” — while vibrant graffiti covers the crumbling walls.

Urban explorers come from all over to get a peek at this unique abandoned resort.

So, how did it come to be?

In the 1980s, Victoria developer Albert Yuen acquired 160 acres overlooking the Sooke River with grand plans for a luxury lodge. The vision? A serene escape nestled in BC’s temperate rainforests, complete with over 200 luxury rooms, a spa, a pool, and in-house shopping.

By the ’90s, the dream crumbled due to financial troubles. Today, the site is a surreal mix of intentional and unintentional art. It’s a metaphor for lost dreams, where the remnants of Yuen’s vision have been reclaimed by nature and graffiti, creating a haunting juxtaposition of art and wilderness set against the stunning backdrop of the Sooke Potholes.

This abandoned chateau has transformed into an urban legend, drawing curious explorers from all over Vancouver Island.

