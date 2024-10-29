Young people are flocking to this Vancouver Island village

Once a coal mining town, Cumberland has transformed into one of BC’s trendiest spots for young families.

Nestled in the heart of the Comox Valley, this small village has become a haven for artists, mountain bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. But it wasn’t always this way.

After the coal mines shut down in the 1960s, it was known more for its run-down, pothole-riddled streets. Fast-forward to today, Cumberland is a vibrant, family-friendly community — and it’s growing fast.

From 2006 to 2021, the population jumped from 2,762 to 4,447, marking an impressive 61% increase in just 15 years. Even in the last five years alone, the population grew by 18.5%, significantly outpacing nearby communities in the Comox Valley.

And despite the growing population, Cumberland is staying young.

The village’s median age is 39 and has hovered around that since 2016. This is considerably lower than the Comox Valley’s median of 52.4 and even the island-wide median of 45.9. Many newcomers fall in the 25-to-40 age bracket, making Cumberland’s median age comparable to Alberta’s — the youngest province in Canada with a median age of 36.

With a density of 153.1 people per square kilometre, Cumberland’s close-knit feel, eclectic character, and easy access to nature create a compelling lifestyle for young families looking for Vancouver Island, and it wasn’t long ago that properties were cheaper. (In 2015, the average price of a Comox Valley home was over $300,000.)