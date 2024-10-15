Tiny home in Comox Valley hits the market for almost $150,000

The tiny home trend shows no sign of slowing down, and for good reason — affordable, sustainable, and practical living in some of BC’s most beautiful areas is hard to beat.

Enter The Brakenwood, a luxury 8.5’ x 28’ tiny home on wheels, professionally built by Guy Philp of Carmanah Woodworks in Campbell River, available for $145,000.

Perfect for a single person or an adventurous couple, this 360-square-foot abode is designed to maximize storage and functionality. Formerly owned by a single resident, The Brakenwood offers the basics, and then some, for full-time living or off-grid aspirations.

The kitchen is a standout feature, boasting acacia butcher block countertops, a four-burner propane range, and solid pine cabinets. With ample storage, including full-sized cupboards and shelving tucked under the stairway, you won’t feel like you’re missing out on any conveniences. Plus, a countertop table that folds down offers additional lounging or even a yoga space.

In the living room, you’ll find a large picture window that floods the 7.5’ x 9’ space with natural light, making it feel far more expansive. The room has ample space for a couch or chairs, or it could simply be used as an office space with room for a desk, TV, and a computer.

Two sleeping areas, one in the loft and another on the main floor, both accommodate queen-size beds, offering flexibility for hosting or a comfortable spot to settle in. The bathroom is surprisingly spacious for a tiny home, featuring a full-size stand-up shower stall, storage drawers, and a large linen closet.