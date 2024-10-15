Tiny home in Comox Valley hits the market for almost $150,000

Real EstateUrbanized

The tiny home trend shows no sign of slowing down, and for good reason — affordable, sustainable, and practical living in some of BC’s most beautiful areas is hard to beat.

Enter The Brakenwood, a luxury 8.5’ x 28’ tiny home on wheels, professionally built by Guy Philp of Carmanah Woodworks in Campbell River, available for $145,000.

Perfect for a single person or an adventurous couple, this 360-square-foot abode is designed to maximize storage and functionality. Formerly owned by a single resident, The Brakenwood offers the basics, and then some, for full-time living or off-grid aspirations.

Tiny House Listings Canada

The kitchen is a standout feature, boasting acacia butcher block countertops, a four-burner propane range, and solid pine cabinets. With ample storage, including full-sized cupboards and shelving tucked under the stairway, you won’t feel like you’re missing out on any conveniences. Plus, a countertop table that folds down offers additional lounging or even a yoga space.

Tiny House Listings Canada

In the living room, you’ll find a large picture window that floods the 7.5’ x 9’ space with natural light, making it feel far more expansive. The room has ample space for a couch or chairs, or it could simply be used as an office space with room for a desk, TV, and a computer.

Tiny House Listings Canada

Two sleeping areas, one in the loft and another on the main floor, both accommodate queen-size beds, offering flexibility for hosting or a comfortable spot to settle in. The bathroom is surprisingly spacious for a tiny home, featuring a full-size stand-up shower stall, storage drawers, and a large linen closet.

Tiny House Listings Canada

The Brakenwood is built for comfort, it has an electric heat pump, propane on-demand hot water, and a propane range. It’s insulated for comfort all year, whether you’re parked in the valley or off the beaten path. While it’s currently hooked up to standard water and sewage, it can easily be switched for off-grid living.

Sitting on a custom aluminum trailer and weighing 12,800 lbs, this tiny home is ready to hit the road — whether that’s a quick move or a full-on relocation.

If you’re looking for an affordable, flexible, and stylish way to dive into tiny living in BC, this could be your dream home.

Check out the full listing here.

