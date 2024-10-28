Cold Cones brings rolled ice cream to heart of downtown Victoria

A new ice cream spot has opened in downtown Victoria: Cold Cones, located on Government Street near the new lululemon location.

Cold Cones puts a unique spin on traditional ice cream with its cold stone preparation — a method that involves pouring liquid ice cream onto a chilled stone surface, where it’s mixed with various toppings and rolled into spirals.

Flavours include Oreo, pistachio, and Kit-Kat, and Cold Cones offers 12 different options.

In addition to ice cream, Cold Cones serves mini pancakes with flavours like Nutella, as well as flaky croissants, including a Biscoff Ice Cream Croissant.

Cold Cones is located in a tourist-heavy area, but locals should check it out as well. It adds to the impressive array of ice cream places in town, and even though it’s getting chillier, true ice cream lovers will love the addition.

Address: 878 Government Street, Victoria

