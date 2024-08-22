FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Victoria's Chobap serves personalized dishes at new 8-seat sushi bar

Aug 22 2024
@chef_clark.p/Instagram

Victoria’s culinary scene just got a delicious upgrade with the launch of Chobap Sushi Bar on August 17.

The 8-seat sushi bar is helmed by Chef Clark Park, who has a distinguished background that includes stints at some of the city’s top spots like Yua Bistro and Marilena Cafe and Raw Bar. According to Chobap’ website, Chef Park skills were honed in the bustling world of Osaka’s omakase restaurants, which combines traditional Japanese techniques with a modern twist.

For those unfamiliar, “omakase” means “I’ll leave it up to you” in Japanese. It’s a traditional dining style in which you trust the chef to curate a selection of dishes based on the best ingredients of the season.

Chobap Sushi Bar is an intimate spot, and reservations are required. The experience is unlike others in Victoria, offering a personalized touch with your dining experience from a chef who knows the area well.

Check it out across the street from the Courtney Room.

Chobap Sushi Bar

Where:  610 Courtney Street, Victoria

Website

