Burrito lovers, beware, because your bellies are about to be full — Chipotle is officially opening in downtown Victoria next week.

The long-awaited Chipotle Mexican Grill (and first Vancouver Island location) will open at 1070 Douglas Street in downtown Victoria on Wednesday, July 31 at 10:45 am. This marks the chain’s 16th location in BC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipotle Canada (@chipotlecanada)

To celebrate the grand opening, the new Chipotle location will give away free Chipotle Goods merchandise to the first 50 people in line on opening day.

Additionally, they will be serving their fan-favourite Chicken Al Pastor for a limited time only, and gold-foiled wrapped burritos to celebrate the Paris Olympics.

Plus, if you’re looking to join the team, Chipotle is currently hiring at its Victoria location with a bonus $200 crew member referal or $750 bonus for an apprentice or general manager referral.

Will you be checking out this new Chipotle location? Let us know in the comments.

Where: 1070 Douglas Street

When: Wednesday, July 31; opens at 10:45 am