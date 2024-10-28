Royal Roads new $10M Salt Spring Island campus is one-of-a-kind

You’ll unlikely want to skip class at Royal Roads University’s (RRU) new campus on Salt Spring Island.

The five-story, stonework-laden “castle” feels straight out of a fairytale and is known as Bloom Castle by the Sea. The captivating West Coast estate was gifted to Royal Roads this summer by its namesake, the late Susan Bagley Bloom, a prominent Salt Spring Island resident and granddaughter of US tobacco tycoon R.J. Reynolds.

The almost $10 million property is the largest donation in the university’s history.

The property is situated near Beddis Beach and encompasses two waterfront acreages with lush gardens, a heritage orchard, and breathtaking ocean views. The main house, crafted in the 1960s by Victoria architect John Di Castri, is bright, beautiful, and one-of-a-kind.

Stone stairwells seem to rise organically from the rock foundation, while natural light floods the upper floors, illuminating every room. The home effortlessly invites the outdoors in.

On the top floor, Bloom’s former study boasts a towering fireplace crafted from local stones, which still feature barnacles from the nearby coast. The property’s primary bedroom is on the fourth floor, and a breathtaking patio overlooks Beddis Beach is on the fifth floor.

In the basement, the portholes open to the sound of waves and the salty breeze. A Gaudi-inspired basement space, which Royal Roads says could offer a whimsical setting for a future library or study.

The heritage orchard, established in the late 1890s by Samuel and Emily Beddis, remains in production today, yielding fruit from trees planted over a century ago. RRU co-manages the orchard with the Farmland Trust, a non-profit that helps preserve Salt Spring’s agricultural heritage.

With $5.6 million in additional funding from the Bloom Canadian Alter Ego Trust 2020, Royal Roads is preparing to upgrade the property to meet post-secondary safety and accessibility standards in time for spring. Events and consultations are underway to explore how best to use this enchanting new campus.

Check out the full video tour from Royal Roads below.