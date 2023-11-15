Places to go in 2024: Canadian province recognized as travel hot-spot

If you’ve been itching to travel in the coming year, Condé Nast Traveler has released its top picks for The 24 Best Places to Go in 2024, and one Canadian province made the cut.

Condé Nast Traveler notes that with the easing of pandemic travel restrictions, more folks are inclined to embark on far-reaching adventures across the globe.

“There are so many compelling reasons to take travel far and wide in the year ahead,” said the publication, noting boutique hotels, wellness resorts, and expedition cruises are just a few experiences enticing travellers to embark on new journies.

The publication collaborated with Condé Nast Traveler editors from across the globe to come up with the 24 best places to visit in 2024.

The magazine awarded first place to Accra, Ghana, a city that’s been building up its reputation as a destination for foodies and pan-African cultural experiences. New restaurants featuring up-and-coming chefs and exciting culinary pop-ups are just some of the reasons that Accra is becoming a hub for those looking for a gastronomic adventure.

Budapest, Hungary, was second on the list. Condé Nast highlighted that the Hungarian capital offers a mix of old and new. Budapest’s historical architectural design sets the backdrop for its buzzing creativity, which is exemplified in everything from its nightlife to its music scenes.

In third place comes the Cyclades in Greece, a group of islands that includes Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Milos, and Ios.

With its dazzling beaches, famous blue and white buildings, and exciting nightlife, the Cyclades is the place to go for a true Mediterranean vacation.

The only Canadian destination to make the list was the province of Quebec, which placed 16th.

Condé Nast Traveler commended Quebec for its Indigenous-led travel experiences, which range from enjoying a beer at a Kahnawake Brewing Company to the Inuit-owned Ungava Polar Eco-Tours.

Aside from the breathtaking natural experiences, the province also offers travellers a taste of bustling city life, with visits to Quebec City and Montreal.

You can check out Condé Nast Traveler’s full list here.

Are any of these spots on your travel bucket list? Let us know in the comments.